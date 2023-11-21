Everyday Kentucky
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Tracks Leftover Showers

Cold front
Cold front(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heavy rain and gusty winds are rolled across the state early today with chilly showers filtering in behind this from late today through Wednesday. That’s how the start of this long Thanksgiving travel period is looking. There’s another system that can bring rain or some snow to end it on Sunday.

Lexington has picked up almost an inch and a half of rain, so far. That’s the most rain fall since the start of July!

Leftover showers continue tonight and for that busy travel day Wednesday. Highs will only be in the low and middle 40s.

Thanksgiving looks good with temps near 50.

The weather looks good for Black Friday shoppers, too. Highs come down a bit into the 40s.

Much colder air moves in later this weekend as a rain and snow system moves in for Sunday. That unleashes very cold air into the first part of next week.

