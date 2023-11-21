Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Rounds of rain continue through the day

Looks better for the holiday
Looks better for the holiday(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These showers will remain active in the area through the afternoon and evening. At that time, most will be mainly scattered.

It is already a messy day for anyone going anywhere. Whether that is across town or across the country, it is nasty out there. These rounds of rain will be a little more scattered by the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures should end up fine with those highs hovering around the mid to upper-50s. I can’t even rule out an isolated 60-degree reading for some of you.

There is a little indication that there might be a few showers around on Wednesday. I think those chances are pretty low. So the big travel day for Thanksgiving should be a pretty decent one. It will be chilly but not a bad day, overall.

Thanksgiving Day will be very pleasant. Most of you will see highs running around normal with plenty of sunshine. Highs might run right around 50-55 degrees for the entire area. Again, keeping things right on track for our region.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.
One dead after I-75 crash involving police cruiser, semi
There’s a new, mysterious illness that veterinarians nationwide are warning pet owners about.
Veterinarians warning pet owners about new, mysterious illness
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
One person seriously hurt after crash in Lexington
Missing hunter found dead, nearly three years after disappearance.
Missing hunter found dead in Clay County
Jericha Hays
Lexington woman accused of taking stolen ambulance on joyride

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Gusty showers & some thunderstorms will blow through.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Jim Caldwell tracks some tricky early Thanksgiving week travel
Some much needed rain coming before Thanksgiving
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Some much needed rain coming before Thanksgiving