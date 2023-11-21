FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Rounds of rain continue through the day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These showers will remain active in the area through the afternoon and evening. At that time, most will be mainly scattered.

It is already a messy day for anyone going anywhere. Whether that is across town or across the country, it is nasty out there. These rounds of rain will be a little more scattered by the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures should end up fine with those highs hovering around the mid to upper-50s. I can’t even rule out an isolated 60-degree reading for some of you.

There is a little indication that there might be a few showers around on Wednesday. I think those chances are pretty low. So the big travel day for Thanksgiving should be a pretty decent one. It will be chilly but not a bad day, overall.

Thanksgiving Day will be very pleasant. Most of you will see highs running around normal with plenty of sunshine. Highs might run right around 50-55 degrees for the entire area. Again, keeping things right on track for our region.

Take care of each other!

