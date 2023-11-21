Georgetown boxer hopes to make moves to the national level

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Audriana Christopher is always on the move.

You can find her saving lives, working as an EMT for Georgetown-Scott County EMS or you can find her working out at the House of Best Kept Secrets Boxing Club.

Christopher is an amateur boxer. She started back in 2018, after several knee injuries as a basketball player.

All of those injuries in her past led her to become an EMT.

“Seeing the physical therapists, the athletic trainers just being there and helping me in one of the toughest times, I flipped it and I wanted to be that same person for somebody else.” Christopher said.

She spends long hours working, but she also spends long hours training.

After COVID-19 stunted her training, she wanted to come back stronger than ever. When she originally started boxing, she said she had no intention of actually competing and fighting. That changed, when she found a love for the sport.

“I want to fight again. Win , lose, or draw, I just want to keep going.” Christopher said, “And here we are. Three fights later, the most I’ve ever fought in a year and I’ve won all three of them.”

Right now, Christopher’s record is 7-0. To her surprise, she was able to qualify for a national tournament in December. If she wins this tournament, she could be looking at the Olympics next.

“I had no idea that this is something that I was even going to be able to do, come last January and here we are in November and I’m two weeks away from competing on the national level. It’s insane.” She said.

She’s focused on training, sparring, and staying healthy for the big event. She says the tournament includes the best of the best from all different states. She’ll be representing Kentucky in her weight class.

But the journey hasn’t been easy. As an amateur boxer, she has to pay her way there. She’s reaching out to the community for donations and sponsors.

“I’ve had great feedback. It’s amazing how many people have poured into me to help me. I’m extremely grateful.”

To help Christopher on her journey, you can reach out to her on Facebook, or you can donate to her CashApp: $AudreyMele11 or her Venmo @AudreyMele11.

