KSP investigating deadly shooting involving deputy

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly shooting in Jessamine County.

It happened Monday night in Nicholasville on the railroad tracks near Wilmore Road and Baybrook Circle.

The details are still limited right now.

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office requested KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team to investigate the shooting involving a deputy. KSP says a man died in the shooting.

This is a developing story.

