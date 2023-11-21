One person taken to hospital following crash involving school bus
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A multi-vehicle crash resulted in one person being taken to the hospital Tuesday morning.
Officials with the London - Laurel Rescue Squad received word about the crash on the Cumberland Gap Parkway at 7:45 a.m.
Officials said the crash involved a Laurel County School Bus and a car.
One person in the car was taken to Saint Joseph London, officials said.
No student injuries were reported.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.