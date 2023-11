ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are responding to a deadly crash on I-75 in Rockcastle County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened on northbound I-75 between the 59 and 60 mile markers.

Northbound I-75 is expected to be closed in that area for some time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.