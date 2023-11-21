Pedestrian dies after Lexington hit-and-run
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has died from her injuries after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.
The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 44-year-old Anna Kolokotsas.
Police say the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning on North Broadway near Fourth Street.
They say a car hit Kolokotsas before driving off.
At this time, police do not have any suspect information.
The investigation is ongoing
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.