Pedestrian dies after Lexington hit-and-run

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 44-year-old Anna Kolokotsas.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has died from her injuries after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 44-year-old Anna Kolokotsas.

Police say the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning on North Broadway near Fourth Street.

They say a car hit Kolokotsas before driving off.

At this time, police do not have any suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing

