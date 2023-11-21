Everyday Kentucky
Pedestrian dies after New Circle Rd crash

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday.(Pixabay)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is dead after being hit by a motor vehicle, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office says 56-year-old Jhonda Gonzalez-Perez died of her injuries Sunday night.

Lexington Police say the crash happened before 10:00 p.m. Sunday night on New Circle Road.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and no charges have been filed, according to police.

