Pedestrian dies after New Circle Rd crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is dead after being hit by a motor vehicle, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office says 56-year-old Jhonda Gonzalez-Perez died of her injuries Sunday night.

Lexington Police say the crash happened before 10:00 p.m. Sunday night on New Circle Road.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and no charges have been filed, according to police.

