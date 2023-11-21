Everyday Kentucky
Person seriously injured after hit-and-run in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A person is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Lexington.

Police say the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning on North Broadway near Fourth Street.

They say a car hit a person before driving off.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police do not have any suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

