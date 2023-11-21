Person seriously injured after hit-and-run in Lexington
A pedestrian is fighting for their life after being hit by car
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A person is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Lexington.
Police say the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning on North Broadway near Fourth Street.
They say a car hit a person before driving off.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
At this time, police do not have any suspect information.
The investigation is ongoing
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.