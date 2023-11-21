UK survives St. Joseph’s 96-88 in overtime

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Kentucky survived St. Joseph’s 96-88 in overtime Monday night at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats could never pull away from the scrappy Hawks and saw SJU tie the game at 73 and take the lead 76-75 on a three pointer by Cameron Brown. DJ Wagner missed a shot at :02 which sent the game in the extra frame. Tre Mitchell hit a pair of threes to give the Wildcats a lead they barely held the rest of the way.

UK was led in scoring by Tre Mitchell and DJ Wagner who each had 22 points. Antonio Reeves pitched in 20 points. Reed Sheppard did not score, but had huge steals down the stretch preserving the win.

