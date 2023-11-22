Bryan Station’s Washington and Boyle County’s Quinsenberry named WKYT Athlete of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Six Central Kentucky teams remain heading into the semifinals of the high school football playoffs. A pair of running backs from those teams have earned the WKYT Athlete of the Week.

Bryan Station running back Kalen Washington was impressive last week in a 49-12 win over Ryle; Washington rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Bryan Station advances to play at Ballard on Friday night.

Boyle County running back Montavin Quisenberry ran for 197 yards and a pair of scores in the Rebels 21-14 win over Corbin. His second touchdown would be the game-winner. Boyle County will now travel to Franklin County for the semifinal round on Friday.

