City of Lexington, Hope Center unveils new temporary winter shelter for unhoused community

Hope Center staff joined Lexington leaders to unveil the center’s largest temporary winter shelter, Hope Village, on Wednesday.
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This time of year can be especially difficult for the unhoused community of Lexington, but that is where the Hope Center is stepping in to help.

“It will help meet the need of those who are without shelter, and our hope is that having these accommodations will make sure that no one’s left out in the cold during inclement winter weather,” said Hope Center Director of Development Katie Vogel.

Hope Village can accommodate up to 160 people and provides a sleeping and dining area along with bathroom trailers.

Vogel said this project was needed to serve the growing unhoused community in the Lexington area.

“There are more people experiencing that than we have beds available for on any given night and so this will expand and hopefully make sure that we are able to serve those in need,” she said.

Vogel added that those who utilize the shelter have the opportunity to receive more than just a warm meal and a place to stay.

“Its actually something that we hope will move people into our longer-term programs and services, so that they move toward a path of self-sufficiency and it doesn’t just meet a basic need, but hopefully longer-term needs as well,” Vogel said.

For Lexington council member Tayna Fogle, she knows the impact shelters like Hope Village can have on the unhoused community.

“You know the famous basketball coach Rick Pitino, he has a shelter in Owensboro, and if it wasn’t for his shelter that helped save my life in the mid of winter... and then look at me now, so I want to be a living example for people who are gonna be sleeping on these cots, to show them there’s a way out,” Fogle said.

Hope Village is located across from Hope Center Emergency Shelter on West Loudon Avenue in Lexington.

