Deputies looking for escaped Kentucky murder suspect

Samuel Baker, 24, is the suspect in the 2021 murder of 62-year-old Robert Claunch.
Samuel Baker, 24, is the suspect in the 2021 murder of 62-year-old Robert Claunch.(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies are searching for a Kentucky murder suspect who they say escaped while awaiting trial.

Samuel Baker, 24, is the suspect in the 2021 murder of 62-year-old Robert Claunch.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Baker was provided a bond reduction in August while awaiting trial and was placed on home incarceration with an ankle monitor.

Early Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office says Baker removed his ankle monitoring device and left his home on Hwy 39, Somerset, in a 2017 red Chevrolet Corvette. The car has since been recovered in northern Pulaski County, but Baker was not with the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says they also believe Baker has a gun with him.

We’re told Baker is now believed to be in the company of an Adriana Brown, 28 years of age, in a 2016 black Dodge Grand Caravan. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you see him or know where he is, call 911.

