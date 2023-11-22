FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has Your Thanksgiving Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Low clouds, mist and a few light showers will be noted across areas of central and eastern Kentucky today. There’s the chance for a few breaks in the clouds in the west and north before the day is through, but a lot of us will struggle with temps in the 40-45 degree range.

Will clouds linger for parts of our region into Thanksgiving? That’s the question I’m trying to answer right now. Clouds linger early in the east with slow clearing taking control, giving us some afternoon sun. Highs range from the mid 40s to low 50s.

Black Friday shoppers look to be in pretty good shape with a mix of sun and clouds and temps ranging from the middle 40s north to low 50s south and west.

Colder temps continue to seep in from the north on Saturday, setting the stage for a system to roll in here with some light precipitation Sunday and Sunday night. Light rain, light snow and a bit of a mix will be possible with this system as really cold air crashes in from the northwest. A second system may then show up in some form a few days later.

