Good Question: Why don’t they paint white lines on the sides of some county roads?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For Today’s Good Question, DC asks, “Why don’t they paint white lines on the sides of some county roads? I remember they used to when I was 16 and started driving?”

Those counties are likely following the same guidance the state does when it comes to the edging of roads.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet tells me it depends on how wide the road is and the average daily traffic.

State regulations say right edge pavement markings should be installed on two-lane roads with widths less than sixteen feet but may be omitted with the approval of the division.

Between 16 and 20 feet wide, roads will have either edge lines or centerlines based on engineering judgment.

For 20 feet or greater, markings shall be installed if the ADT is greater than or equal to 1,000.

There are other rules regarding speed and areas where the edge is defined by other physical objects.

Lexington’s director of engineering tells me they follow the state’s practice in general for edge lines. However, several residential streets have edge lines to better define the travel vs parking lanes.

They tell me that seems to help reduce speeds and lower the frequency of side-swipe collisions along those roads.

