Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Thanksgiving Day forecast breakdown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This will be a tricky one for folks across Kentucky.

First, drizzle or even some light showers will remain in the area today. This means travel conditions will be less than desirable, however, much better than Tuesday. When you take out the heavier rain from the forecast, it will make a huge difference. That doesn’t mean we should hit the roads running at full speed. Take it easy in those very dreary conditions.

I am just going to have to dive in on this one and put it all out there for you. Thanksgiving has been a challenge since last week. The early indicators suggested it was going to be very cold that day. Forecast data has changed quite a bit since then but we are back to the cooler potential. It might not be awful but it could be downright chilly. It is all about the placement of the cloud cover during the day. Some have the potential to hit the 50s and others will run around the low to mid-40s. Again, the clouds mean everything.

The end of the holiday weekend includes a system that brings some rain and even hints of wintry weather. Our mix chance on Sunday still needs some work on the eventual track of the system. However, on the backside of it, you might see some flakes flying Sunday night/Monday morning.

Take care of each other!

