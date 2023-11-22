Lexington Police Department continues to face shortage of officers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the years, WKYT has reported on the shortage of police officers in Lexington. As we near the end of 2023, that shortage remains ongoing.

Jeremy Russell is the president of the Bluegrass FOP Lodge. He’s been a patrol officer in Lexington for 20 years. In his time on the force, Lexington’s population has grown 24%. Yet he says the number of officers on patrol today is around the same number there were when he first started.

“The problem with that is, the bigger the area, the more houses, the more people, the more calls for service we receive, you have the same number of people responding to those calls of service,” said Russell. “It’s fewer officers, more calls.”

The Lexington Police Department has an authorized strength of 639. The department says they’re 87 officers short.

We requested to speak with Chief Lawrence Weathers about the department’s efforts to recruit and retain officers. Instead, we received the following statement from the department:

“We are proud of the officers of the Lexington Police Department who show up every day to answer calls and serve the community. Their commitment and dedication ensures all shifts are covered. These officers are also working overtime to help staff special events.

The Lexington Police Department’s authorized strength is 639. As of 10/30/23, there are 87 vacant sworn positions. There are 15 recruits in the academy scheduled to graduate in December, and we started another class on October 23.

In addition, we recently started the Police Officer R Program. The program allows us to rehire officers who retired from our agency and bring back personnel with years of experience. These officers supplement current staffing, and so far, we have already hired nine officers through this program.

We are also evaluating the time officers can be separated from the department before rejoining. This should help us rehire officers who had previously worked at the Lexington Police Department and resigned without having to attend the academy again.

We are also actively recruiting for another class starting in March 2024. Recruits will earn a $3,000 bonus upon completing the Training Academy. Those looking to apply or learn more can visit www.joinlexpd.com or text JOINLEXPD to (859) 658-1414.

Around the first of the year, we are starting another Safety Officer Class to increase the department’s number of Safety Officers up to 20. We also utilize clerks across different Bureaus to help patrol, investigations, and special operations. Clerks are retired or former Lexington Police Officers.

While the police department may not be at authorized strength, we are ensuring areas such as patrol are appropriately staffed to answer calls throughout the city.”

“Everyone gets overworked because we don’t have that certain number of officers,” said Russell.

According to records obtained by WKYT, the Lexington Police Department has 282 patrol officers. They’re split between three sectors: west, central, and east.

West = 92

Central = 95

East = 95

But those officers are also split between three shifts...

West sector, first shift - 30

West sector, second shift - 33

West sector, third shift - 29

Central sector, first shift - 32

Central sector, second shift - 33

Central sector, third shift - 30

East sector, first shift - 35

East sector, second shift - 33

East sector, third shift - 27

“Numbers are facts. You can’t change those. It’s important for people to know what they can expect and what’s getting done with their tax money,” said Russell. “If we don’t have officers that are out driving around and observing for criminal activity, which we don’t, then all we do is just go call to call. So we’re not able to do what we want to do as far as helping the community and preventing crime as opposed to just responding to it.”

He says due to the department’s current staffing levels, officers often have to drop from non-priority calls to go respond to priority calls.

“If you’re in a collision, you know, would you rather wait 20 minutes for a police officer or an hour? It’s not I mean, it’s not rocket science. So the more calls for service and the fewer officers, the longer those response times are going to be,” said Russell.

Russell says that on top of being short-staffed, more than 100 officers will be eligible to retire at the end of this year. He believes better pay, benefits, and support from city leaders could help retain officers.

“The biggest thing is having city leaders that support you. That’s what we’re not seeing. Officers want to know that they’re appreciated. We know, we know, the citizens of Lexington are on our side. That’s not, that’s not a concern. We don’t think that everyone is out to get us. The concern is that there is no act of support, no shown support from the city leaders,” said Russell.

WKYT requested an interview with Mayor Linda Gorton. We received the following statement from her office:

“Every police officer who works for the Lexington Police Department is making at least 26% more since the Mayor took office in 2019 with starting pay having increased by 43%. This does not take into account any recruitment, retention or training incentives on top of base salary. (Range is 26% - 43% depending on step)

Every police sergeant who works for the Lexington Police Department is making at least 20% more since the Mayor took office in 2019. This does not take into account any retention or training incentives on top of base salary. (Range is 20% - 30% depending on step)

Topped out rate of pay for Officers exceeds 80k per year and 100k per year for Sergeants, again not taking into account retention or training incentives, shift differentials or overtime.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.