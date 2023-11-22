Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Lucky gambler hits nearly $350K jackpot while playing slots at Las Vegas airport

A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the...
A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the slots at the airport.(IGTJackpots/Twitter/X)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas visitor received a nice bonus while catching a flight last week.

According to slot machine manufacturer IGT, a player was awarded a $347,993.85 jackpot thanks to playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

KVVU reports the player was passing time at the Harry Reid International Airport when the jackpot was hit on a Wheel of Fortune Double Gold Gold Spin slot machine.

IGT shared the news this week, and airport officials said the lucky traveler hit the jackpot while they were in town last week.

The gambler was not immediately identified.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
One dead after crash on I-75 involving semi
Jericha Hays
Lexington woman accused of taking stolen ambulance on joyride
A woman has died from her injuries after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian dies after Lexington hit-and-run
Arien Fredrickson, 29.
Kentucky man accused of assaulting newborn to get her to stop crying
PHOTO: School Bus, Photo Date: 3/20/2018
FCPS bus with students on board involved in crash

Latest News

In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
2 dead after vehicle explodes at Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, official says
Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime...
Israeli official says talks continuing, hostage release won’t take place before Friday
FILE - President John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade approximately one minute...
Kentucky historian remembers JFK assassination, 60 years later
Over the years, WKYT has reported on the shortage of police officers in Lexington. As we near...
Lexington Police Department continues to face shortage of officers