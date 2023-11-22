Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Man facing charges after outburst at Ky. Dairy Queen, police say

Morehead Police arrest man for intoxication
Morehead Police arrest man for intoxication(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after a disturbance at a Kentucky Dairy Queen.

Danville police say they were called to the restaurant for a situation involving a gun.

They later found the suspect driving and pulled him over at Walmart.

They say 58-year-old Kevin Foster got upset with his service at Dairy Queen.

He threw a cup of ice, then, while leaving, police say he pointed a handgun at a customer.

He’s charged with wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a felon.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.
One dead after I-75 crash involving police cruiser, semi
Ambulance
Section of I-75 back open after deadly crash involving semi
Jericha Hays
Lexington woman accused of taking stolen ambulance on joyride
There’s a new, mysterious illness that veterinarians nationwide are warning pet owners about.
Veterinarians warning pet owners about new, mysterious illness
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
Pedestrian dies after New Circle Rd crash

Latest News

One person was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Cumberland Gap...
One person taken to hospital following crash involving school bus
Cheyeene Clifford, 25, speaks with WKYT's Garrett Wymer in an interview at the Bourbon County...
EXCLUSIVE | In interview from jail, suspect describes night of deadly Nicholas Co. crash
Last year, bettors in Arizona alone wagered $6 billion. Now AI has taken the world by storm, so...
Is Kentucky sports betting impacting its neighboring states?
Christopher is an amateur boxer. She started back in 2018, after several knee injuries as a...
Georgetown boxer hopes to make moves to the national level