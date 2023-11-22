Everyday Kentucky
Thanksgiving travel at Blue Grass Airport
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the busiest days to travel is here, and millions are expected to hit the road or the skies today.

AAA says more than 700,000 Kentuckians will be traveling for the holiday weekend. Some are leaving from Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport.

While the weekend as a whole is expected to be the busiest airlines have seen. TSA says Sunday is expected to be the heaviest travel day, with over 2 million people planning to catch a flight home.

But despite all the extra foot traffic, travelers say Blue Grass Airport hasn’t let them down.

“To be honest, it’s usually been pretty smooth. I try to get here early so I don’t have to be in a rush, yeah, but for the most part, it’s been easy,” said traveler Brett Gasior.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

