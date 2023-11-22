Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Train derails in extremely remote area of Kentucky

The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that 13 cars of a train derailed between Mullins...
The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that 13 cars of a train derailed between Mullins Station and Livington.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A train has derailed in Rockcastle County.

The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that 13 cars of a train derailed between Mullins Station and Livington.

The train is on a CSX line.

The sheriff told us crews are still trying to assess the situation.

It is unclear if there are any hazmat issues.

The sheriff says the area is extremely remote.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
One dead after crash on I-75 involving semi
Jericha Hays
Lexington woman accused of taking stolen ambulance on joyride
A woman has died from her injuries after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian dies after Lexington hit-and-run
PHOTO: School Bus, Photo Date: 3/20/2018
FCPS bus with students on board involved in crash
Arien Fredrickson, 29.
Kentucky man accused of assaulting newborn to get her to stop crying

Latest News

STILL UNTITLED: Road lines
Good Question: Why don’t they paint white lines on the sides of some county roads?
Samuel Baker, 24, is the suspect in the 2021 murder of 62-year-old Robert Claunch.
Deputies looking for escaped Kentucky murder suspect
Thanksgiving travel at Blue Grass Airport
Thanksgiving travel at Blue Grass Airport
Song Farmers is bringing back that time years ago when people would gather on their front...
Off The Beaten Path: What it means to be a Kentucky Song Farmer