Train derails in extremely remote area of Kentucky

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A train has derailed in Rockcastle County.

The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that 13 cars of a train derailed between Mullins Station and Livington.

The train is on a CSX line.

The sheriff told us crews are still trying to assess the situation.

It is unclear if there are any hazmat issues.

The sheriff says the area is extremely remote.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as we learn more information.

