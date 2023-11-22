Everyday Kentucky
Two Kentucky towns being evacuated after train derailment

The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station and Livingston.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We have confirmed that two Kentucky towns are being evacuated after a train derailment.

Kentucky Emergency Management officials confirmed to us that the towns of Livingston and Piney Branch are being evacuated.

The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station and Livingston.

The train is on a CSX line. CSX told us the derailment happened shortly before 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, and at least 15 cars were involved, including two sulphur cars that had been breached and lost some of their contents.

One member of the two-person crew was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Kentucky emergency management officials say no one was hospitalized as a result of the derailment.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story as we learn more information.

