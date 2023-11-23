Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Amber Alert issued for abducted 2-year-old from North Carolina

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old in Harnett County, North Carolina.
By Anisa Snipes and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 2-year-old from North Carolina.

According to officials, Rayilee Ariyah Rose Coleman is believed to be with her father, Dyatsy Coleman. The two were last seen on 181 Cocateil Lane in Dunn, NC. The pair is believed to be heading to the Newton Grove, Faison and Clinton area.

Rayilee is described as being 2 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with butterflies and flowers, blue tights and black and white Hey Dude sneakers. She has a mole on her right armpit.

Officials say 37-year-old Dyatsy Coleman is 6 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve thermal, blue jeans, and black, white and red Fila sneakers. He also had on a blue zip-up coat. His left or right thumb has a scar due to surgery on an extra finger at birth.

The two are believed to be traveling in a champagne 2009 Nissan Murano with a license plate number KHS6596. It has blacked-out rims.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station...
Beshear declares state of emergency after train derailment
Samuel Baker, 24, is the suspect in the 2021 murder of 62-year-old Robert Claunch.
Deputies looking for escaped Kentucky murder suspect
Morehead Police arrest man for intoxication
Man facing charges after outburst at Ky. Dairy Queen, police say
Ambulance
One dead after crash on I-75 involving semi
Cheyeene Clifford, 25, speaks with WKYT's Garrett Wymer in an interview at the Bourbon County...
EXCLUSIVE | In interview from jail, suspect describes night of deadly Nicholas Co. crash

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old believed to be with father in NC
AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old believed to be with father in NC
Temperatures stay chilly
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | All quiet for Thanksgiving but messy by Sunday
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday