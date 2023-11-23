Body found in ditch in Laurel County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found in a ditch in Laurel County Thursday morning.

Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling says the body was found in a ditch along Sallys Branch Road.

Bowling believes the body is that of a man in his late 30s.

The body has not been identified yet and has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort.

Bowling says the cause of death is under investigation, and there was no evidence of any trauma on the body.

