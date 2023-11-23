Everyday Kentucky
Body found in ditch in Laurel County

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found in a ditch in Laurel County Thursday morning.

Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling says the body was found in a ditch along Sallys Branch Road.

Bowling believes the body is that of a man in his late 30s.

The body has not been identified yet and has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort.

Bowling says the cause of death is under investigation, and there was no evidence of any trauma on the body.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

