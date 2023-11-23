Crews respond to house fire in Lexington neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to a house fire in the Masterson Station Neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Officials say they were dispatched to the 2800 block of Gateway Park Ln at 3:16. Upon arrival, crews found heavy black smoke from the fully involved garage.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

Investigators on the scene.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt or if anyone is displaced.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.