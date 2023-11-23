Everyday Kentucky
Crews respond to house fire in Lexington neighborhood

Crews were on the scene of a fire at Gateway Park Lane in the Masterson Station neighborhood.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to a house fire in the Masterson Station Neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Officials say they were dispatched to the 2800 block of Gateway Park Ln at 3:16. Upon arrival, crews found heavy black smoke from the fully involved garage.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

Investigators on the scene.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt or if anyone is displaced.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

