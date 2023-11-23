Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Expert tips to rein in holiday spending

Six in 10 consumers expect to pay more for gifts and food than they did last year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The Conference Board Holiday Spending Survey predicts the typical American will spend $985 on the holidays this year, a little less than the 2022 average.

Nate Johnson, a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch, suggested consumers prioritize the gifts they are giving and rank them in order of essential, important, and not that important.

“Maybe think about pooling your resources with other folks in your community,” Johnson said. “You know whether it’s your siblings going in together for gifts for the parents, close friends going in together with or another gift for a friend.”

Johnson also suggested considering a homemade gift, something sentimental or maybe planning an experience or trip.

He said it is important to have rules for spending and to set limits.

“So, for me, I am not allowed to take my kids shopping with me because they are going to tell me to do all sorts of stuff that’s out of the guidelines, out of the budget,” Johnson said. “So, I’m just not allowed to take the boy shopping with me.”

He proposed the 24-hour rule – wait at least a day before purchasing an item, then reevaluate if you still want to buy it.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station...
Beshear declares state of emergency after train derailment
Samuel Baker, 24, is the suspect in the 2021 murder of 62-year-old Robert Claunch.
Deputies looking for escaped Kentucky murder suspect
Morehead Police arrest man for intoxication
Man facing charges after outburst at Ky. Dairy Queen, police say
Ambulance
One dead after crash on I-75 involving semi
Cheyeene Clifford, 25, speaks with WKYT's Garrett Wymer in an interview at the Bourbon County...
EXCLUSIVE | In interview from jail, suspect describes night of deadly Nicholas Co. crash

Latest News

Shooting scene around 3 a.m.
More than 100 rounds fired into home injuring 4 people in Georgia, police say
Hot meals, paid for in advance by customers and perfect strangers.
‘Giving Board’ at Irvine restaurant makes big impact
Damage to residential buildings near Kamal Adwan Hospital from strikes overnight can be seen in...
Qatar says Gaza cease-fire will begin Friday morning, with aid to follow ‘as soon as possible’
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending