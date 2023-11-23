FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has The Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

Temps are dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight under a partly cloudy sky. Black Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a big north-south temp gradient. Highs in the north are 40-45 and low 50s in the south. This sets the stage for a cold Friday night and Saturday morning with wind chills in the teens…

Clouds increase on Saturday ahead of our next system arriving on Sunday. This brings mainly a chilly rain to Kentucky with accumulating snow just north of the Ohio River. As this system passes through, some backlash flakes are possible Sunday night and early Monday. This is followed by cold air pouring in for the closing days of November.

Highs early next week are likely in the 30s.

