Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Freddie Maggard announces CTE diagnosis

Freddie Maggard played quarterback at UK from 1988-to-1991 and loves football like no one else.
By Brian Milam
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Freddie Maggard played quarterback at UK from 1988-to-1991 and loves football like no one else.

Maggard writes and does podcasts for Kentucky sports radio and recently opened up about a life struggle he has been dealing with for the last several years.

Last week, Freddie Maggard wrote an article called “I Wouldn’t Change a Thing,” where the beloved former quarterback and football analyst described his mental struggles.

Tuesday on Ksr, Maggard went more in-depth.

Maggard disclosed he is dealing with TBI (traumatic brain injury) and aphasia, which causes him to struggle with speech or understanding speech, as Freddie called it, a cognitive impairment.

As a player, Maggard said he knows of at least seven documented concussions and possibly as many as eleven during his playing career and military service, which has caused severe headaches, dizziness, imbalance and memory loss.

Maggard took it a step further, saying he has been lost while driving, on occasion could not remember where he lives, or something as simple as finding the bathroom in his house.

Maggard is receiving treatment through the VA hospital in Lexington.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
One dead after crash on I-75 involving semi
Samuel Baker, 24, is the suspect in the 2021 murder of 62-year-old Robert Claunch.
Deputies looking for escaped Kentucky murder suspect
The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station...
Beshear declares state of emergency after train derailment
Jericha Hays
Lexington woman accused of taking stolen ambulance on joyride
A woman has died from her injuries after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian dies after Lexington hit-and-run

Latest News

Wildcats win 3-0 at No. 9 Arkansas
Kentucky volleyball sweeps No. 9 Arkansas to win SEC title
A pair of running backs from those teams have earned the WKYT Athlete of the Week.
Bryan Station’s Washington and Boyle County’s Quinsenberry named WKYT Athlete of the Week
UK Men's Soccer
UK Men’s Soccer falls in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament
No. 13 UK Volleyball beats Missouri
UK Volleyball wins 14th-straight match