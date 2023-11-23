Freddie Maggard announces CTE diagnosis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Freddie Maggard played quarterback at UK from 1988-to-1991 and loves football like no one else.

Maggard writes and does podcasts for Kentucky sports radio and recently opened up about a life struggle he has been dealing with for the last several years.

Last week, Freddie Maggard wrote an article called “I Wouldn’t Change a Thing,” where the beloved former quarterback and football analyst described his mental struggles.

Tuesday on Ksr, Maggard went more in-depth.

Maggard disclosed he is dealing with TBI (traumatic brain injury) and aphasia, which causes him to struggle with speech or understanding speech, as Freddie called it, a cognitive impairment.

As a player, Maggard said he knows of at least seven documented concussions and possibly as many as eleven during his playing career and military service, which has caused severe headaches, dizziness, imbalance and memory loss.

Maggard took it a step further, saying he has been lost while driving, on occasion could not remember where he lives, or something as simple as finding the bathroom in his house.

Maggard is receiving treatment through the VA hospital in Lexington.

