‘Giving Board’ at Irvine restaurant makes big impact

IRVINE, Ky. (WKYT) - Backstreet Grub in Irvine is making a big difference by way of a meal ticket.

Owner, Aaron Abney said they want to give back to the community that has helped them since day one.

“We started with nine chairs and now we’re at 50 tables,” said Abney.

Abney said for as long as he can remember he dreamt of opening a restaurant.

“I’ve just always loved helping people and feeding people.”

He opened Backstreet Grub when he was 18 years old in the height of a global pandemic.

“We opened February 24 during COVID, so we’re only three years in,” said Abney.

People are in and out of the restaurant all day. Many are regulars.

“When they walk in, we know what they’re going to order right down to their drink. We see them every day and that’s really, truly amazing that they support us every day,” said Abney.

It’s that support that brings us to now. Abney said one of his customers brought up the idea of a ‘giving board.’

“She asked us to start it because we’re very community driven.”

In just one day, Abney said there were more than 30 meal tickets hung on the wall.

“If you are hungry or are in need of a meal and don’t have the money you can come by and pick you anything off the board. They’re already paid for,” said Abney.

Hot meals, paid for in advance by customers and perfect strangers.

“Some people buy one and some people buy $200 worth. We had a call yesterday from Florida to donate. That’s crazy to think that someone from Florida saw our ‘Giving Board,’” said Abney.

Abney said they’ve already fed about 200 people off the board.

“My grandpa has always told me you can never go wrong helping somebody.

Abney said he hopes other restaurants follow suit. He says their board is here to stay.

“It’s going to be a full-time staple to Backstreet.”

If you want to purchase a meal for the ‘Giving Board’ you can call the restaurant at 606-717-1009.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.