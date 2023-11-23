Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | All quiet for Thanksgiving but messy by Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Happy Thanksgiving to all of y’all! It looks like we’ll have a pretty solid day out there.

Sunshine should keep our temperatures up to around 50 or better for most locations. If you have some lingering clouds, you could stay on the chillier side. Overall, this will be a typical Thanksgiving. Average highs for the 23rd day of November come in around 53 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will remain chilly with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Both days will be on the dry side. So you will not be dealing with any major activity at that time.

A system will move in on Sunday and it has some potential to bring rain and a wintry mix. These rains will be very chilly since highs are only gonna hit around 40 during the warmest part of the day. Winds will become gusty and conditions will be nasty for the afternoon and evening. At the tail end of this system, we could see some flakes mixed in for Sunday night and Monday morning.

Take care of each other!

