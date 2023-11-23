Kentucky volleyball sweeps No. 9 Arkansas to win SEC title

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The No. 10 Kentucky Volleyball team swept No. 9 Arkansas on Wednesday night 3-0 (25-19, 25-14, 26-24) at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas to claim its seventh-straight Southeastern Conference championship.

Freshman Brooklyn DeLeye accounted for a match-high 16 kills and only two errors to hit for .350 in the match along with six digs as the Wildcats knocked off their third top-10 win of the season and second over the Razorbacks. Erin Lamb accounted for 12 kills in the match and Reagan Rutherford rounded out the double-figure scorers for UK with 10 kills of her own on only 26 swings in her first match back from an ankle injury.

Kentucky becomes just the third team all season to sweep Arkansas, joining No. 1 Wisconsin and Georgia. UK now has won a season-high 15 matches in a row and sits 18-7 on the year with a 16-1 SEC record. The win for UK clinches at least a share of the SEC title, as Tennessee can still take half of it if it were to beat South Carolina on Saturday afternoon and Kentucky were to lose its season finale against Florida.

The 2023 volleyball regular season will close on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET as UK plays No. 20 Florida on Senior Day in Rupp Arena. Tickets are available at //UKathletics.com/tickets and Sunday will also be Senior Day, as fans are asked to be in their seats by 12:45 to participate in Senior Day ceremonies as Azhani Tealer, Riah Walker, Reagan Rutherford and Elise Goetzinger are all honored prior to the match.

The SEC title is not only Kentucky’s seventh in a row, but additionally, Azhani Tealer becomes the first-ever Southeastern Conference student-athlete that’s is known to have won five SEC Championships with one team in a five-year window while playing in all five years, as the senior puts the polish on yet another benchmark in her amazing and decorated career.

