Man dies in Nicholasville house fire on Thanksgiving morning

Fire engine generic
Fire engine generic(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The Nicholasville Fire Department says a man has been found dead following a fire at a home on Thanksgiving morning.

Firefighters say they were called to a fire at a home on Allison Circle around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. They say they received a report of a person trapped inside, and later found him dead. That man’s name has not yet been released.

Firefighters say at this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. They say three neighboring homes were also damaged because of the fire.

