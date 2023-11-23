Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

More than 100 shots fired into home injuring 4 people in Georgia, police say

Shooting scene around 3 a.m.
Shooting scene around 3 a.m.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Four people were taken to the hospital after more than 100 shots were fired into a home in Georgia, police say.

At least two victims were reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they responded to a home on Cascade Manor Drive in Dekalb County, Georgia, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they found four victims in the home with various gunshot wounds. All four were taken to area hospitals. The victims range in age from 37 to 57 years old.

Three other people who were inside the home were not injured.

One of the victims told WANF that he and his girlfriend were asleep when they were awakened by gunshots. The man says he was hit and his girlfriend was grazed by bullets.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station...
Beshear declares state of emergency after train derailment
Samuel Baker, 24, is the suspect in the 2021 murder of 62-year-old Robert Claunch.
Deputies looking for escaped Kentucky murder suspect
Morehead Police arrest man for intoxication
Man facing charges after outburst at Ky. Dairy Queen, police say
Ambulance
One dead after crash on I-75 involving semi
Cheyeene Clifford, 25, speaks with WKYT's Garrett Wymer in an interview at the Bourbon County...
EXCLUSIVE | In interview from jail, suspect describes night of deadly Nicholas Co. crash

Latest News

Hot meals, paid for in advance by customers and perfect strangers.
‘Giving Board’ at Irvine restaurant makes big impact
Damage to residential buildings near Kamal Adwan Hospital from strikes overnight can be seen in...
Qatar says Gaza cease-fire will begin Friday morning, with aid to follow ‘as soon as possible’
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending