Thanksgiving Thoroughbred Classic 5k marks 40th year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some families “Turkey Trot” for the holiday, but for the past 40 years, Kentuckians have celebrated Thanksgiving with the Thoroughbreds!

“This is probably our biggest turnout ever. It’s our 40th anniversary, so it’s a huge milestone for us,” shared Nikki Gilland, Race Director

Nearly 3,000 runners raced through Keeneland on Thanksgiving morning.

“I’m excited to run now and eat later,” said one runner.

Fast runners, slow runners, Older runners, and even puppy runners toed the line for a cause.

“We’ve got 17 different nonprofits that are going to receive the proceeds of the race. The lexington running community has just been fantastic,” shared Gilland.

Since the race began decades ago, they’ve given all proceeds to charities in Lexington. Today, they hit a goal of half a million dollars donated over the history of the race...

Thanks to runners everywhere showing up for their community.

“We have no plan of slowing down. We’re looking forward to another 40-50 years!” shared Gilland.

