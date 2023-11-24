Alexa Minton’s Forecast | A chilly Black Friday
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hoping everyone had a Happy Thanksgiving - and woke up early enough some shopping fun! While those deals are dropping prices low, our temps will match! We start off our morning with 30s with a strong windchill. A few rolling clouds throughout the day, but we will remain mainly dry. High temps will peak in the upper 40s, a few in the south might see the 50s.
A cold overnight leads to a cold start to our Saturday with some temps dipping into the 20s. Clouds are going to increase a bit - prepping us for a system rolling in on Sunday. Rain will start off late on Sunday, with the potential to turn into a wintry mix in the overnight and early Monday.
