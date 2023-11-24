Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Chilly temperatures heading into the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cloudy skies will be with us this evening as it will be cold with temperatures falling into the 30s. We will see some decrease in cloud cover overnight as lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

We start off Saturday with plenty of sunshine and just a few passing clouds, but it will be a cold start, with temperatures rising into the 30s. Clouds will continue to increase as we go throughout the day as it stays chilly with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for the evening and overnight as low temperatures will be down into the low to mid 30s.

Sunday starts out on a cloudy note, with rain arriving, especially in the afternoon. It will be a chilly and rainy day overall with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s once again. Rain showers will continue into the evening and taper off heading into the overnight. We could see a few snow showers mixed in overnight with any leftover rainfall. Overnight lows Sunday night will be down into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Monday will start out with more clouds than sun, with a decrease in clouds throughout the day. It will be a cold day as highs will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Skies will be mostly clear for the evening and overnight as it will be very cold, with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Tuesday will be another pretty cold day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 40s. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s once again.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine, but it will be a very chilly and breezy day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Partly cloudy and seasonal for Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Another system looks to arrive next Friday and bring some scattered showers, especially later in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

