Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Beyoncé celebrates Thanksgiving with first look at concert film ‘Renaissance’

FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate...
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016. Beyoncé shined the brightest in a city full of Hollywood stars during the second night of her epic Renaissance Tour show on Saturday night, Sept 2, 2023.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Beyoncé wishes you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving.

That’s what the singer said in an introductory clip before broadcasting the trailer for her ‘Renaissance’ concert movie.

The trailer debuted during NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade broadcast Thursday morning.

The trailer starts with Beyonce’s six year old daughter Rumi being taught a trick to capture quality video content with a cell phone.

‘Renaissance - A film by Beyoncé' will roll out in theaters December 1st.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station...
Evacuation order issued after Rockcastle Co. train derailment lifted
Samuel Baker, 24, is the suspect in the 2021 murder of 62-year-old Robert Claunch.
Escaped Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Kansas
Large police presence near Red Mile
Body found in ditch in Laurel County
Morehead Police arrest man for intoxication
Man facing charges after outburst at Ky. Dairy Queen, police say

Latest News

Large police response on Winchester Rd. in Lexington Thanksgiving
Large police response on Winchester Rd. in Lexington Thanksgiving night
Damage to residential buildings near Kamal Adwan Hospital from strikes overnight can be seen in...
Qatar says Gaza cease-fire will begin Friday morning, with aid to follow ‘as soon as possible’
Trucks are positioned to block the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the...
FBI ends investigation of car wreck at Niagara Falls bridge, no indication of terrorism
Escaped Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Kansas
WATCH | Escaped Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Kansas