Black Friday shopping begins

By Lucy Bryson
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Millions kicked off the Christmas season shopping during Black Friday. Shoppers in the US are expected to spend over $950 billion dollars this holiday season.

Alarm clocks sounded before the sun came up for eager shoppers all across the state...

“We got there at like 5,” said shopper Mila Morgan.

Braving the cold to snatch some holiday deals.

“I was just excited to get a bunch of good deals and stuff so I was like ‘yay! time for sales!’” said Morgan.

Some came for the notoriously big sales in every store, others for the memories

“I think it’s a good experience for us to have family time” Carly Rose, Shopper.

“...it’s our senior year so we wanted to make it fun,” shared Aidan Mitchell, Shopper.

“According to the National Retail Federation, over 182 million shoppers will be shopping in store and online for the rest of the weekend. In Lex I’m Lucy Bryson WKYT.

