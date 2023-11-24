Everyday Kentucky
Crews working to remove railcars from site of Rockcastle Co. derailment

Smoke from a fire caused by the Rockcastle County train derailment.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - CSX announced that they have begun removing the 16 railcars from the site of the Rockcastle County derailment.

At a press briefing, Kentucky Emergency Management officials stated that five railcars have been removed from the derailment site so far.

Officials also said that work is underway to remove the solidified molten sulphur from the scene.

The family assistance center at Rockcastle County Middle School is now transitioning to the CSX resource center in Livingston.

The EPA is continuing to monitor air and water quality in the area.

Rockcastle County Judge-Executive Howell Holbrook said no contaminant has been found in the nearby Rockcastle River.

CSX says the investigation into what caused the derailment is ongoing, and the federal government is involved.

It is unclear how long the cleanup process will take.

