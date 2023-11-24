Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

‘Gobble Grease Toss’ turns used oil into biofuel

The Annual 'Gobble Grease Toss' gave a new purpose to the byproduct of preparing a Thanksgiving...
The Annual 'Gobble Grease Toss' gave a new purpose to the byproduct of preparing a Thanksgiving turkey.(WKYT)
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cooking a Thanksgiving turkey, especially through frying, produces excess oil. However, dumping oil down the drain could clog your pipes.

One environmentally friendly alternative is to donate the used oil to be recycled.

“I think that it’s great that people are coming out here after they shop and after they fry their turkey and have a good weekend, to do something environmentally friendly,” said Brendan Campbell, an event coordinator with the City of Lexington’s Dept. of Environmental Quality and Public Works.

The annual “Gobble Grease Toss,” held at the Redwood Cooperative School in Lexington, gave a new purpose to the byproduct of preparing a Thanksgiving turkey.

“I was just looking up online what to do with my old grease because we just fried up a turkey last night, and I thought it was a good idea to bring it out here,” said John Becker, who stopped by to donate used oil.

The event has been held in partnership with the Redwood Cooperative School for multiple years.

“To be able to do an event like this, that supports the whole community that in turn turns old oil makes it into something new and useful, is very fulfilling,” said Kara Sayles, a teacher at Redwood Cooperative School.

Some of the collected oil will be brought to the UK Center for Applied Energy Research. The rest will be taken to Kelley Green Biofuel to recycle into biofuel, a renewable fuel.

It is an initiative that brings back some students year after year.

“I always love doing things like this to help the environment so it’s just really nice to get to come out here and do this event,” said Gwen Dalibor, a student volunteer.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station...
Evacuation order issued after Rockcastle Co. train derailment lifted
Samuel Baker, 24, is the suspect in the 2021 murder of 62-year-old Robert Claunch.
Escaped Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Kansas
Body found in ditch in Laurel County
Large police presence near Red Mile
Large police response on Winchester Rd. in Lexington Thanksgiving
Standoff ends peacefully in Lexington Thanksgiving night

Latest News

Investigation and cleanup of train derailment continues in Rockcastle County
Millions kicked off the Christmas season shopping during Black Friday. Shoppers in the US are...
Black Friday shopping begins
Crime scene surrounds the home of Desman LaDuke after he was shot by police on October 22, 2022.
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | SRT commander responds to LaDuke estate lawsuit
Smoke from a fire caused by the Rockcastle County train derailment.
Crews working to remove railcars from site of Rockcastle Co. derailment