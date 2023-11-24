‘Gobble Grease Toss’ turns used oil into biofuel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cooking a Thanksgiving turkey, especially through frying, produces excess oil. However, dumping oil down the drain could clog your pipes.

One environmentally friendly alternative is to donate the used oil to be recycled.

“I think that it’s great that people are coming out here after they shop and after they fry their turkey and have a good weekend, to do something environmentally friendly,” said Brendan Campbell, an event coordinator with the City of Lexington’s Dept. of Environmental Quality and Public Works.

The annual “Gobble Grease Toss,” held at the Redwood Cooperative School in Lexington, gave a new purpose to the byproduct of preparing a Thanksgiving turkey.

“I was just looking up online what to do with my old grease because we just fried up a turkey last night, and I thought it was a good idea to bring it out here,” said John Becker, who stopped by to donate used oil.

The event has been held in partnership with the Redwood Cooperative School for multiple years.

“To be able to do an event like this, that supports the whole community that in turn turns old oil makes it into something new and useful, is very fulfilling,” said Kara Sayles, a teacher at Redwood Cooperative School.

Some of the collected oil will be brought to the UK Center for Applied Energy Research. The rest will be taken to Kelley Green Biofuel to recycle into biofuel, a renewable fuel.

It is an initiative that brings back some students year after year.

“I always love doing things like this to help the environment so it’s just really nice to get to come out here and do this event,” said Gwen Dalibor, a student volunteer.

