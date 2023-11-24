Investigation and cleanup of train derailment continues in Rockcastle County

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation into what caused a train to derail in Rockcastle County remains ongoing.

Crews say they are working around the lock to clean up the mess left behind.

Some are asking questions about the evacuation process and the substance that escaped the breached train cars.

Gail Burks is deeply troubled over what’s happened in her community over the past few days. She says she and her daughter were not notified until hours after the initial evacuation notice was given. And then her insurance provider offered to help.

“And said they would have gotten me out of here in an emergency run if they would have known sooner. And they didn’t know until yesterday afternoon,” she said.

Officials maintain they did everything they could to notify everyone of the evacuation.

“We picked the area. They sent the alert out. For old model phones and new model phones. It gave everyone an explanation of what was going on,” said Rockcastle County Judge-Executive Howell Holbrook.

Officials say public health officials were notified about the sulfur that leaked.

They said it has now solidified and can be seen from pictures submitted by officials as a yellow substance on the ground.

“I am not aware of any health issues that prolongs out of the release,” said Holbrook.

There is water in the area close to where the train derailed. There are a number of streams and a river. But state and local officials said are not concerned about the substance getting into the waterways to contaminate it.

They say the water in the area is standing. But some say given water issues they’ve experienced in the past, they have concerns.

“I would be. If I was in their shoes, I would be. To not think about that ‚that’s just…. especially that close to the river,” said Heather Burks.

Emergency management officials say crews have built a road to remove the de-railed cars, and work is underway to remove the solidified molten sulfur from the scene. It’s not known how long the cleanup process will take.

Officials say a CXS outreach center will remain open at 29 School Road in Livingston. The rail company is also offering temporary housing to those who need it.

People with concerns are asked to call CSX for information at 1-800-805-9840.

