Standoff ends peacefully in Lexington Thanksgiving night
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A standoff situation ended peacefully Thanksgiving night in Lexington.
Lexington police say they responded to a domestic violence situation around 9:45pm Thursday night to the 5000 block of Winchester Rd.
When they got on scene, they located the suspect who they say was armed.
After a brief standoff, they say the suspect came out peacefully.
There was a large response to the scene. WKYT counted at least 20 police cruisers with their lights on speeding to the scene.
The road was shut down for a short time.
Police say the suspect was arrested. They are facing charges.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
