Standoff ends peacefully in Lexington Thanksgiving night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A standoff situation ended peacefully Thanksgiving night in Lexington.

Lexington police say they responded to a domestic violence situation around 9:45pm Thursday night to the 5000 block of Winchester Rd.

When they got on scene, they located the suspect who they say was armed.

After a brief standoff, they say the suspect came out peacefully.

There was a large response to the scene. WKYT counted at least 20 police cruisers with their lights on speeding to the scene.

The road was shut down for a short time.

Police say the suspect was arrested. They are facing charges.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.