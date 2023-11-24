Everyday Kentucky
Standoff ends peacefully in Lexington Thanksgiving night

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A standoff situation ended peacefully Thanksgiving night in Lexington.

Lexington police say they responded to a domestic violence situation around 9:45pm Thursday night to the 5000 block of Winchester Rd.

When they got on scene, they located the suspect who they say was armed.

After a brief standoff, they say the suspect came out peacefully.

There was a large response to the scene. WKYT counted at least 20 police cruisers with their lights on speeding to the scene.

The road was shut down for a short time.

Police say the suspect was arrested. They are facing charges.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

