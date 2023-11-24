Lexington’s oldest bar celebrates 90 years in business

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s oldest bar is celebrating 90 years in business.

The Chevy Chase Inn has been a staple of the city for as long as anyone remembers, and they are kicking the party off with pours of Pappy Van Winkle. And the best part? They’re selling the elusive bourbon at cost.

Pours were guaranteed for the first 90 people in line, and a lot of people came out to be a part of the fun.

“I’ve been a longtime customer of this amazing establishment, and so when they put the Facebook event up that they were selling Pappy for retail, by the pour, I love bourbon and love to support Chevy Chase establishments, so we’re here for that,” said Erin Petrey, who came in on Friday.

