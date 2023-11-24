Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington’s oldest bar celebrates 90 years in business

Chevy Chase Inn
Chevy Chase Inn(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s oldest bar is celebrating 90 years in business.

The Chevy Chase Inn has been a staple of the city for as long as anyone remembers, and they are kicking the party off with pours of Pappy Van Winkle. And the best part? They’re selling the elusive bourbon at cost.

Pours were guaranteed for the first 90 people in line, and a lot of people came out to be a part of the fun.

“I’ve been a longtime customer of this amazing establishment, and so when they put the Facebook event up that they were selling Pappy for retail, by the pour, I love bourbon and love to support Chevy Chase establishments, so we’re here for that,” said Erin Petrey, who came in on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station...
Evacuation order issued after Rockcastle Co. train derailment lifted
Samuel Baker, 24, is the suspect in the 2021 murder of 62-year-old Robert Claunch.
Escaped Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Kansas
Body found in ditch in Laurel County
Large police presence near Red Mile
Large police response on Winchester Rd. in Lexington Thanksgiving
Standoff ends peacefully in Lexington Thanksgiving night

Latest News

Nonprofit workers discuss how inflation is impacting organizations this holiday season
Investigation and cleanup of train derailment continues in Rockcastle County
The Annual 'Gobble Grease Toss' gave a new purpose to the byproduct of preparing a Thanksgiving...
‘Gobble Grease Toss’ turns used oil into biofuel
Millions kicked off the Christmas season shopping during Black Friday. Shoppers in the US are...
Black Friday shopping begins