Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Danville

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Danville Police are investigating after they say a man was hit and killed by a SUV while trying to cross a road.

Police say the collision happened just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Danville Bypass, near Brenda Avenue.

Police say Matthew Smith, 29, of Richmond, Indiana, was trying to walk across the Bypass, when he was hit by a Nissan Pathfinder traveling eastbound. Police say Smith was taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. They say the driver of the SUV was not injured.

The Danville Police accident reconstruction unit is investigating the cause of the collision.

