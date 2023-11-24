Man wanted for Thanksgiving Day assault in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man they say assaulted another man, using brass knuckles, on Thanksgiving Day.

Deputies say the suspect, Johnathan Andrew Gray, 33, of Lily, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies say just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Gray struck another man in the head with brass knuckles on Curry Road, around 10 miles east of London. Deputies say the victim suffered a serious injury and was taken to the hospital.

During the incident, deputies say Gray also fired a pistol before leaving the area on foot. He’s now facing a second degree assault charge.

Anyone with information about Gray’s whereabouts is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

