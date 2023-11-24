Nonprofit workers discuss how inflation is impacting organizations this holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With inflation and the current cost of living taking its toll on many Americans, several non-profits are also working to make ends meet during the season of giving.

“With the cost of living skyrocketing and inflation, it has really impacted the amount of donations that we normally receive,” said Devine Carama, Believing in Forever Inc. Director.

Carama said its been difficult getting enough donations for the group’s youth coat drive, on top of serving the increase of people in need.

“What we’ve noticed this year is we’ve seen a little bit of a decrease in the donations that we normally get, and people have talked about the inflation and the cost of living, and they’ve had to scale back,” he said. “Usually, the first thing people scale back on is donations.”

Those with The Salvation Army and with God’s Pantry Food Bank said they have had steady support this holiday season, but with the increase of need within the Lexington area, they can always use more help.

“Our mission is really rooted in collaboration and that’s exactly what we’re asking for, especially during the holiday season, is community support. Whether that be monetary donations, food donations, volunteering your time,” said God’s Pantry Food Bank Development Manager Alex Maddox.

If you are unable to financially give to any charitable organizations this season, Maddox added that donating your time can have just as big of an impact.

