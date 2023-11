LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The inner loop of New Circle Road is now open after an early-morning crash.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Friday on New Circle Road just before Tates Creek Road

The driver was trapped in the car. They had minor injuries.

Police say they suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash. Charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.