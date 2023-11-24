Rockcastle Co. couple spend Thanksgiving in hotel, even after evacuation order ends

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - CSX says more than 100 people have been put up in local hotels as a result of Wednesday’s train derailment. But there was relief for those Rockcastle County residents, as they were told they could go home on Thanksgiving evening.

“As of four o’clock today, the evacuation order’s been lifted and US 25 is going to be opened back up,” said Howell Holbrook, Jr., the Rockcastle Co. Judge-Executive.

Kentucky Emergency Management says the train fire was put out at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, and it was around that time that they no longer detected sulfur dioxide in the air at the derailment site. They added that there were no readings detected in the town of Livingston by 7 a.m. Thursday.

“There will be several days of work ahead of us here, to make the area and make the community look the way it did before the incident occurred,” said Joe McCann, who directs emergency management for CSX.

One local gave the thumbs up as he got a ride home to his Livingston apartment. But others have decided against making their return for now.

“It hit hard,” said Monzela Crossin. “I was thinking I was going to lose my home because of the fire.”

Monzela Crossin and her husband Glenn live on Ten Foot Hole Road - just above where the train crashed. They heard that crash and got a call from a county official quickly after.

“‘You need to get off the hill now,’ she said, ‘just grab what you can grab and go now!’” Monzela said, recounting the call.

Feeling their nostrils start to burn, they say they grabbed their dog Chewy and took off - forced to leave behind their farm animals as toxic gas billowed into the air.

“It (sulfur dioxide) will affect the respiratory system, so that’s my concern with my cows,” said Glenn Crossin. “I probably won’t see it today or tomorrow, but it’s very possible in two to three weeks.”

Because of their proximity to the crash, they’re spending another night in a hotel, monitoring the situation. They know of others who are doing the same. The Crossin’s appreciated the quick response from all agencies involved, and the efforts of local businesses to house and feed those displaced.

“It’s a small community, but it’s got a huge heart,” said Monzela.

The couple feels they’ll be safe to go home Friday, and they’ll return to it with a whole new perspective on being thankful.

“We take life for granted, we really do,” Glenn said. “A person needs to stop and think about what they should be thankful for...I have a home, I have a vehicle, I have all this stuff.”

CSX officials encouraged folks to return home. But they noted at Thursday’s press conference that anyone with concerns about doing so can go to their outreach center at the Old Livingston Gymnasium on 29 School Street in Livingston. It will be open from 8 am to 6 pm Friday and Saturday.

Concerned residents can also call CSX for information at 1-800-805-9840.

