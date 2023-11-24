Everyday Kentucky
UK women blown out by No. 3 Colorado, 96-53

Wildcats suffer 4th-straight loss
UK guard Maddie Scherr scored 13 points on Friday, but Colorado blew out the Wildcats, 96-53.
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS (WKYT) - The UK women got off to a quick 9-2 lead over Colorado in the Paradise Jam, before the No. 3 Buffaloes put the Wildcats away, winning 96-53 on Friday.

Eniya Russell scored 14 points and Maddie Scherr tossed in 13, but could not prevent the Wildcats (2-4) from suffering their fourth-straight loss.

UK returns to action on Saturday in the final game at the Paradise Jam, facing Cincinnati at 3:15 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN Plus.

