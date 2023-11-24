WKYT Investigates UPDATE | SRT commander responds to LaDuke estate lawsuit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Nicholasville police tactical team commander has responded to a federal lawsuit against him.

In an answer filed Monday in federal district court in Lexington, Lt. Jason Fraddosio denies claims that he was negligent and that the special response team was not prepared to handle the situation when officers responded to the home of Desman LaDuke.

The new court filing is in response to allegations made in a second amended complaint filed earlier this month that added his name to a lawsuit previously filed against Officer Joseph Horton.

Horton, a member of the Nicholasville Police Department SRT, shot LaDuke on October 22, 2022, several hours into a standoff at a home on Green Street.

The lawsuit claimed Fraddosio failed to adequately train SRT members and “implemented a custom and practice of treating mental health crisis calls and/or barricaded subjects as if it were a hostage rescue.”

In their response, Fraddosio’s attorneys say that he, “when feasible, formulated and communicated to his SRT Team an operations plan” and communicated “pertinent” information to them about LaDuke and the situation throughout the incident.

The court filing also denies claims made in the complaint that “Fraddosio directed Horton to shoot Desman the next time he dropped the gun down from his own head,” an order that the complaint said amounted to “not a matter of if, but rather when, to shoot Desman.”

Police have maintained that LaDuke was brandishing firearms and pointing guns at officers at the time he was shot. LaDuke’s family members have challenged that assertion, holding several rallies calling for “Justice for Desman” and for reform in how officers respond to wellness checks.

WKYT Investigates previously obtained body camera video, 911 calls, radio traffic and incident reports through open records requests filed with the Nicholasville Police Department and Jessamine County E911.

[WKYT Investigates | Police bodycam video provides limited detail into Nicholasville standoff, shooting]

The contents of those police records, reported exclusively by WKYT on September 1, painted a picture of what happened at the home that day but failed to show what police saw when Officer Horton pulled the trigger.

In August, a grand jury declined to indict police for the shooting.

The administrator of LaDuke’s estate first sued Officer Horton less than a month after the incident. The original complaint accused him of excessive force, assault and battery, negligence and gross negligence, and wrongful death.

“At the time Horton shot Desman,” the complaint stated, “no reasonable officer in Horton’s position would have reasonably believed that use of deadly force was necessary or appropriate.”

In his response, Horton’s attorney denied those claims, saying Horton was “reasonably armed” and his decision to use deadly force was “reasonable and consistent with national and state recognized police principles.”

The second amended complaint leveled those same counts against Fraddosio, and added one count of unlawful governmental policy or custom against Fraddosio in his official capacity as SRT commander.

It also claimed that Fraddosio’s amplification of the SRT presence further agitated LaDuke. In their answer to the complaint, attorneys for Fraddosio deny that he “was responsible for Plaintiff’s conduct and/or escalation of events.”

The document states that officers “gave Decedent LaDuke multiple verbal comands to drop his weapons and gave him ample opportunity to do so.”

In the body camera video, before LaDuke was taken out of the home by EMS, an officer can be heard saying to him: “Why’d you do that? Why did you continually point guns at us? We did nothing but try to help you for hours. Why did you force them to do that?”

Fraddosio’s answer to the lawsuit admits that he asked LaDuke why he repeatedly pointed guns at them but denies the lawsuit’s allegations that he “verbally attacked, harassed and/or abused him.”

